FBR Seizes 35 Cartons of Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes in Rawalpindi

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 19, 2024 | 10:31 am

On receipt of credible information regarding non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes during Road surveillance, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad of Rawalpindi Hub intercepted a vehicle in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi.

Upon inspection, it was found that the vehicle was carrying 35 cartons of counterfeit/illicit trade cigarettes of foreign and local brands.

The stock has been seized and shifted to the Rawalpindi office for further investigation.

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
