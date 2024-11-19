FBR Seizes 35 Cartons of Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes in Rawalpindi

On receipt of credible information regarding non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes during Road surveillance, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad of Rawalpindi Hub intercepted a vehicle in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi.

Upon inspection, it was found that the vehicle was carrying 35 cartons of counterfeit/illicit trade cigarettes of foreign and local brands.

The stock has been seized and shifted to the Rawalpindi office for further investigation.