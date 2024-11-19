Finance Ministry to Hire Consultant For External Debt Management

The Finance Division has decided to hire a consultant for External Debt to carry out external debt portfolio management in terms of risk analysis, forecasting, and data consolidation and analyze foreign currency exposure of external debt.

The role of the consultant will be to carry out the debt management operations in terms of the job description.

The Finance Division envisaged hiring qualified and motivated professionals from the private sector to enhance the capacity of the Economic Adviser’s Wing. The position carries a competitive salary package for two- a two-year contract.

The job description includes developing capital markets and diversifying instruments and investor base. It further includes liaising with international financial institutions on matters to public debt and response to questions related to debt management raised by credit rating agencies.

The consultant would also be required to manage a foreign commercial portfolio including intentional capital markets. Further, the consultant would be required to prepare a medium-term external financing plan in coordination with the External Financing wing and EAD.

Reviewing the financial terms of foreign loans and producing a policy guide on the choice of currency and preparing amortization schedules in light of the existing debt portfolio is also included in the job description.

The consultant would also be required to facilitate consolidation of public debt recording in debt management and financial analysis system (DMFAS) and coordinate with the external finance wing to record and analyze debt raised for balance of payment (BoP) support and prepare policy guidelines for EAD for raising debt via multilateral and bilateral sources.

Further, the consultant would be required to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan, EAD, PSX, CDNS, and other relevant offices on matters related to debt management.