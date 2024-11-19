Google’s Pixel Lineup May Expand to Laptops

Google is planning to set its foot back in the laptop game with a new Pixel Laptop, codenamed “Snowy.”

This high-end device is being designed to compete with the likes of the Apple MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface, and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. With the project officially greenlit, Google has moved past the concept phase and assembled a dedicated team to bring it to life.

Early indications suggest the laptop may run Chrome OS, but a recent report from Android Authority hints it could feature Android, aligning with Google’s efforts to merge Android and Chrome OS. This potential shift could redefine the Pixel Laptop’s role in the market, setting it apart with a unified and innovative user experience.

ALSO READ Google is Reportedly Trying to Turn Chrome OS into Android

This isn’t Google’s first foray into laptops, but it’s shaping up to be the most ambitious yet. The original Chromebook Pixel, launched in 2013, set a high bar with its premium build and impressive specs but struggled due to its hefty price tag. Follow-ups like the PixelBook and PixelBook Go showed promise but didn’t establish Google as a major player in the laptop space.

ALSO READ Check Out Google Play Store’s Best Apps and Games in 2024

Now, “Snowy” aims to change that narrative. With premium design, advanced features, and comparisons to top-tier competitors, this project signals Google’s determination to dominate the high-end laptop market. Whether it runs Chrome OS, Android, or a hybrid of the two remains to be seen.