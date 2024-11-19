Over 68 Million Tourists Visited Dubai in First 9 Months of 2024

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is on course for record-breaking annual passenger traffic, following a strong performance in the first nine months of 2024. By the end of September, the airport welcomed 68.6 million passengers, setting the stage for a robust fourth quarter.

Building on momentum from the first half of the year, DXB handled 23.7 million passengers in Q3, reflecting a 6.3% year-on-year growth. This brought the year-to-date total to 68.6 million passengers. Additionally, the airport recorded 111,300 flights in Q3, with total flight movements for the first nine months reaching 327,700—a 6.4% increase compared to 2023.

Strong Fourth Quarter Anticipated

The final quarter, characterized by high levels of direct traffic, is expected to see 23 million passengers passing through DXB. This surge is driven by expatriates returning home for the holidays and visitors arriving to enjoy the UAE’s winter season. Around 60% of Q4 traffic is forecasted to be direct, compared to 50% in Q3 and 55% for the entire year.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, highlighted a significant shift in traffic patterns, with direct passenger numbers now surpassing transfer traffic.

“This shift reflects Dubai’s transformation into a top-tier tourist destination and a globally attractive hub for living, working, and business. The city’s thriving real estate market and ability to attract top talent further underline its global appeal. We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience this quarter, supported by Dubai’s vibrant winter events and renowned attractions.”

Griffiths also credited the airport’s success to its team:

“Our dedicated team has been instrumental in achieving record-breaking guest numbers and operational excellence, ensuring DXB remains at the forefront of global aviation. We continue to prioritize customer service and technological innovation to provide a world-class hospitality experience.”

Key Markets and Destinations

India remained DXB’s largest market, accounting for 8.9 million passengers in the first nine months. Saudi Arabia followed with 5.6 million passengers, marking a 15.2% increase, while the UK recorded 4.6 million passengers, a 4.7% year-on-year growth. Other key markets included Pakistan (3.4 million), the USA (2.6 million), and Germany (2 million).

Among city destinations, London topped the list with 2.9 million passengers, followed by Riyadh with a 25.8% surge to 2.3 million. Mumbai (1.8 million), Jeddah (1.7 million), New Delhi (1.6 million), and Istanbul (1.3 million) also ranked as major city destinations.

During this period, DXB processed 60.1 million pieces of luggage with a 99.3% accuracy rate, ensuring that 92% of baggage for terminating passengers was delivered within 45 minutes of aircraft arrival.

Growth in Airline Connectivity

This winter, DXB anticipates increased traffic from Western Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with an additional 237,000 and 301,000 seats, respectively. The expansion is fueled by new airline additions, including ITA, Condor, Hainan Airlines, and Druk Air, which has introduced a route to Paro, Bhutan. Dubai World Central (DWC) is also welcoming carriers like Transavia and Eurowings.

With these developments, DXB continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most connected airports. As 2024 progresses, the airport remains poised for further growth and innovation, cementing its leadership in global aviation while redefining the travel experience.