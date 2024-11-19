Pakistan Secures Bronze at WBSC Blind Baseball International Cup

Pakistan clinched the bronze medal at the WBSC Blind Baseball International Cup, defeating hosts United Kingdom with a commanding 6-0 victory in the third-place playoff at Farnham Park, Slough.

Pakistan raced to a 2-0 lead after just the first innings, before adding 4 runs in the third to outclass the hosts. Ghulam Sarwar was the standout player for his team, with the Short Stop contributing 2 runs from 4 hits from his 4 At Bats.

He was closely followed by Asghar Qadeer, Zahid Mehmood, Sheraz Chohan and Sabir Arsalan who contributed one run each.

Cuba won the title of the WBSC Blind Baseball International Cup, after overcoming Italy in the final.

The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) shared the news on Monday, highlighting the team’s impressive performance throughout the WBSC Blind Baseball International Cup. The national side showcased resilience and skill to secure their spot on the podium.

In recognition of their achievement, the PFB announced a special ceremony to honour the players, scheduled for November 24 in West London.

This win underscores Pakistan’s growing presence in blind baseball on the international stage, marking a proud moment for the country’s adaptive sports community. The team’s achievement is sure to grow the sport of baseball in the country, which has seen a recent boon after Pakistan’s triumph in the Arab Classic.