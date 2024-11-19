Gaddafi Stadium Renovation Nears Completion

Renovation efforts at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium have reached approximately 60% completion as preparations intensify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place in the February-March window.

Key upgrades of the Gaddafi Stadium include the finalization of flooring, the construction of new seating structures, and the installation of modern lighting systems. The enhancements are part of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) commitment to elevating the stadium to international standards, ensuring a world-class experience for players and fans alike.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing work during his recent visit to the Gaddafi Stadium. Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress while emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards throughout the process.

“The project will be completed before the Champions Trophy at all costs,” Naqvi asserted. “The entire team is working diligently, and I am personally overseeing the progress to ensure we deliver on time.”

During the visit, Naqvi also inspected key areas of the Gaddafi Stadium, including the main building, enclosures, and the new lighting system. He stressed leaving no detail overlooked to meet ICC requirements and provide a superior environment for the eight-team tournament.

A briefing session led by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) project director provided updates on the renovation’s status. Senior PCB officials, including newly-appointed COO Sumair Ahmed and representatives from NESPAK and FWO, joined the session to discuss the progress and address logistical challenges.

The Gaddafi Stadium, one of Pakistan’s premier cricketing venues, is undergoing a transformation that aligns with its storied legacy. These upgrades not only promise to enhance the viewing experience but also reinforce Pakistan’s capability to host high-profile international events like the ICC Champions Trophy.