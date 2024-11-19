PCB Announces Another Coaching Change

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is taking decisive steps to address the team’s long-standing batting challenges, particularly evident during their recent T20I series against Australia with Shahid Aslam being named the Pakistan Batting Coach, with his tenure set to begin during the team’s upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Reliable sources reveal that Shahid Aslam, a highly regarded figure in Pakistan cricket, has been entrusted with the role based on the recommendation of newly-appointed white-ball head coach Aqib Javed.

Known for his meticulous approach and technical insights, Aslam has previously been part of Pakistan’s support staff, earning respect for his expertise in player development.

His hallmark training method—intensive throw-down sessions—has significantly improved the techniques of numerous top-order batsmen, making him a natural choice for this crucial position.

His appointment is aimed at reversing the team’s inconsistent batting performances, which have been a recurring issue, most recently against Australia. The urgency for a dedicated Batting Coach became glaringly evident during the T20I series in Australia.

In the three-match series, Usman Khan was the only batsman to hit a half-century, scoring 59 runs overall. Even star player Babar Azam struggled, accumulating just 47 runs, though his spirited 41-run knock in the final match offered a glimmer of hope.

Before Shahid Aslam’s appointment, Azhar Mahmood served as an assistant coach under the previous white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten.

With Aqib Javed now at the helm, the management is aiming to introduce a fresh perspective to the team’s batting strategy. The decision to bring in Shahid Aslam is seen as a key part of this overhaul.

Pakistan’s immediate schedule includes a three-match ODI and T20I series in Zimbabwe. These matches will serve as the first test of Shahid Aslam’s impact as Pakistan’s Batting Coach.