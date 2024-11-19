PTA Finally Hires Consultant for 5G Auction in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has acquired consultancy services of National Economic Research Associates Inc (NERA) for ‘Release of IMT Spectrum for Improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan’ and signed a contract on 5th November 2024, accordingly.
Stakeholder consultation has been initiated, and the Consultant will recommend to the Government salient features of the upcoming spectrum release process including proposed reforms, spectrum valuation, and auction design.
The process will most likely be completed by April 2025.
National Economic Research Associates Inc. (NERA) – United States-based international consultancy firm last month accepted the letter of intent (LOI) for providing consultancy services to the government of Pakistan in the 5G spectrum auction/release in the country.
NERA, falling in the top two companies in technical and lowest in the financial bid of $0.750 million was selected for providing consultancy services.
