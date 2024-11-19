Punjab Extends Restaurant Hours as Smog Decreases

The Punjab Environmental Department has introduced updated guidelines following an improvement in smog conditions across the province.

Among the key changes, restaurants and hotels can now remain open for dine-in and outdoor services until 10 PM, extending the previous 4 PM deadline. Home delivery services will continue without restrictions.

The improvement in air quality is attributed to recent rainfall and shifts in wind speed and direction. Authorities, including divisional and deputy commissioners, have been instructed to ensure the implementation of these revised measures.

Separately, the Punjab government has announced reopening schools in certain areas after smog levels eased. Schools in the Rawalpindi Division, including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal, have resumed operations today. Earlier, schools were closed from November 17 to 25 due to the hazardous air quality.

According to real-time data by IQAir, Lahore has once again ranked as the most polluted city in Pakistan, with a hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 400. The city’s air quality has reached critical levels, posing severe health risks for residents.

Following Lahore, Multan is in second place with an AQI of 304, while Karachi ranks third at 207. Peshawar and Rawalpindi also report dangerously high levels, with AQIs of 203 and 166, respectively