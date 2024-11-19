Armed Female Robber Loots House in Islamabad

A woman carried out a robbery at a house in the Khanna area of the federal capital, police reported on Monday.

The incident occurred at Tariq Mehmood’s residence, about 2 kilometers from the local police station, while he and his family, except for his daughter, were away in the H-8 sector.

According to police, the woman entered the house and held Tariq’s daughter at gunpoint. She stole gold jewelry, including a set weighing 2.5 tolas, a chain weighing one tola, six rings of one tola each, two earrings, and Rs170,000 in cash.

After the robbery, the daughter sought help from a neighbor’s house and informed her father about the incident. Based on her account, the police stated that the armed woman was dressed in a black gown and spoke in Urdu.