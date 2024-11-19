Punjab Launches Dialysis Program for Kidney Patients

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the ‘CM Dialysis Programme,’ which will provide kidney patients with financial assistance of up to Rs. 1 million for their treatment.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister endorsed several measures aimed at enhancing dialysis care for kidney patients. The program, with a budget allocation of Rs. 8 billion, will issue dialysis cards to patients to facilitate access to critical financial support across the province.

Key features of the program include:

An increase in the dialysis treatment budget to Rs. 1 million per patient.

Dialysis costs capped at Rs. 850,000 per patient, with an additional Rs. 150,000 allocated for dialysis-related support.

Free medicines and diagnostic tests for dialysis patients.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of uninterrupted dialysis services and directed the establishment of additional dialysis units across Punjab to expand accessibility.

Addressing reports of a significant number of HIV-positive cases among dialysis patients in Multan, the Chief Minister instructed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all dialysis centers.