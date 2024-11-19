Slow Internet in Pakistan And VPNs Are Unrelated: PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday ruled out any connection between recent internet slowdowns to the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) across the country.

The regulator said this during a meeting of the National Assembly IT & Telecom Committee today. These remarks are a direct contradiction of IT Minister Shaza Fatima’s comments from August when she blamed excessive use of VPNs for internet slowdowns.

PTA officials stressed that VPN restrictions have no bearing on internet speed and invited users to report specific areas facing issues for detailed surveys.

The meeting discussed a range of concerns including internet speed, progress on the Personal Data Protection Bill, and PTCL’s property policies. One member criticized PTA for failing to fulfill its August 31 internet speed improvement target. PTA attributed disruptions to issues with submarine cables which it claimed have been resolved. Officials highlighted that seven submarine cables currently serve Pakistan and have undergone repairs following weather-related damages.

The IT Ministry briefed the committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill and announced that the draft has been finalized and shared with stakeholders.

Discussions also turned to PTCL’s property leasing practices. One committee member Mukhtar Malik questioned compliance with PEPRA rules and raised concerns about undervalued property sales. PTCL representatives denied property sales, stating that bids received were below reserve prices. The committee demanded a detailed policy briefing and raised concerns over delays in resolving customer complaints.

Regarding 5G, PTA revealed that a consultant is working on a spectrum policy and its report will be ready in January and rollout by April 2025.