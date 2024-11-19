Spyware Attacks Surged by 63% in Pakistan: Report

A leading cybersecurity firm has revealed that Spyware attacks have surged by 63% in Pakistan in the ten months of 2024.

At the recent Cyber Threat Intelligence Summit in Islamabad, Kaspersky presented a comprehensive overview of the surging cyber threat landscape worldwide, with a particular focus on Pakistan. Kaspersky revealed data from its Security Network, underscoring that financial malware and spyware attacks have increased, posing significant risks to the digital landscape of the country.

Ransomware remains one of the most prominent threats. During a ransomware attack, malware is used to block access to data or to encrypt files, and payment is demanded for the decryption key. These attacks can severely disrupt operations, making critical data and systems inaccessible or leading to data loss.

Kaspersky experts project ransomware-as-a-service to grow further in 2025.

According to Kaspersky Security Network statistics, 13.7% of users in Pakistan were attacked by web-based threats in the third quarter of 2024 (July-September). These web-based attacks range from phishing to maliciously embedded websites that compromise user data.

18.7% of users came across local threats that spread via USB drives, CDs, and encrypted file installers, bypassing detection and further endangering user systems.

The financial sector in Pakistan saw a sharp increase in cyber threats. From January to October 2024, Kaspersky recorded a 114% rise in banking and financial malware compared to the same period of the previous year. These attacks specifically target digital financial operations, posing a substantial risk to individual and institutional financial security.

One of the trends mentioned by Kaspersky experts is that financial cyber threats for smartphones are rising, and this is expected to continue in 2025.

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) should also be protected from cyber threats, especially if they are used in critical infrastructures such as power and utilities, energy and chemicals, metals and mining, and critical manufacturing.

According to Kaspersky Security Network statistics, 29.51% of ICS computers in Pakistan faced cyber threats in the third quarter of 2024. These cyber-threats range from delisted internet resources, malicious scripts and phishing pages, spy trojans, backdoors, and keyloggers to more targeted malware for AutoCAD systems.