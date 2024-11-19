Woman Kills Man for Refusing Marriage Proposal

By Rija Sohaib | Published Nov 19, 2024 | 12:01 pm

A woman fatally shot a young man in Mianwali on Monday after he refused to marry her, according to a report by 24NewsHD TV.

Police sources revealed that the woman, who is already married, invited the young man to her home and requested that he marry her. However, upon learning that her marriage was still legally intact, the young man declined her proposal. In response, she abruptly opened fire, killing him on the spot.

ALSO READ

Authorities further stated that her case for the annulment of her marriage is still pending in court.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Rija Sohaib

lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>