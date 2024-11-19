Woman Kills Man for Refusing Marriage Proposal

A woman fatally shot a young man in Mianwali on Monday after he refused to marry her, according to a report by 24NewsHD TV.
Police sources revealed that the woman, who is already married, invited the young man to her home and requested that he marry her. However, upon learning that her marriage was still legally intact, the young man declined her proposal. In response, she abruptly opened fire, killing him on the spot.
Authorities further stated that her case for the annulment of her marriage is still pending in court.
