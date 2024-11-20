ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice is Now Available on Web Browsers

ChatGPT users can now talk to the AI chatbot directly from their web browsers, thanks to the expansion of OpenAI’s Advanced Voice Mode. The announcement came from OpenAI’s chief product officer, Kevin Weil, via X.

Rolling out this week, the feature aims to create a more natural conversational exchange with ChatGPT. Access is limited to paying subscribers of the Plus, Enterprise, Teams, or Edu plans, but only in the beginning. It will be accessible to free users too soon.

This web release follows the September launch of Advanced Voice Mode on ChatGPT’s iOS and Android apps.

Using OpenAI’s GPT-4’s built-in audio capabilities, Advanced Voice Mode enables more natural, real-time conversations with ChatGPT. The chatbot can interpret and react to non-verbal cues like speaking pace and even respond with emotion.

To initiate a voice conversation on the web, you can select the Voice icon in the bottom-right of the ChatGPT prompt window and grant browser access to your computer’s microphone. The web version will likely work the same way as the mobile version. Here is what it looks like on phones.

Once activated, a blue orb will appear on the screen, indicating that the voice chat has begun. Users can choose from nine output voices for ChatGPT, each with a different tone and personality, such as the “easygoing and versatile” Arbor or the “confident and optimistic” Ember.

OpenAI’s Kevin Weil further announced that free users can expect access to this feature in the coming weeks.