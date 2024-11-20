Gemini AI Gets Much Needed Upgrade

Google has launched a new memory feature for its Gemini chatbot, similar to one OpenAI announced for ChatGPT in February.

This update, released today, allows Gemini to recall users’ preferences and interests for more accurate answers. According to Google’s official notes, this memory function will enable Gemini to deliver more relevant and helpful responses tailored to each user.

Users can now provide the information they want Gemini to remember through regular conversation or a dedicated “Saved Info” page. This page allows users to manage (view, edit, or delete) the information shared with Gemini. The chatbot will also notify users when it uses their saved information.

Currently, this feature is exclusive to English-speaking users with Gemini Advanced, which is part of the Google One AI Premium Plan. Google states that using this feature will result in “more consistent, predictable results without repeating the same details.”

Advantages

Either way, the memory feature could streamline workflows for professionals by remembering project details, client preferences, or common tasks. It could also help with scheduling, research, and drafting communications by recalling past interactions and relevant information.

Students could benefit from personalized tutoring experiences, where the chatbot remembers their learning progress, strengths, and weaknesses. It could also assist with research projects by recalling previously discussed sources and concepts, and even help generate personalized study guides based on past learning interactions.

What About Privacy?

This raises privacy concerns since not everyone wants to save their information with an AI chatbot, which could easily be used for further training. For that reason, we expect that users will be able to turn this feature on or off based on their preferences, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.