CM Punjab Announces Eligibility Criteria for Honhaar Scholarship Program

In a major development for students, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the launch of the Rs. 130 billion Honhaar Scholarship Program on Tuesday.

According to the Punjab Higher Education Department, over 68,000 students have already applied for the program, representing 65 universities, 359 colleges, and 12 medical colleges. The Chief Minister has praised the initiative as a remarkable step to bolster higher education.

Eligibility Criteria for the Honhaar Scholarship Program:

Students applying for the scholarship must meet the following requirements:

Domicile : Must belong to any district in Punjab.

: Must belong to any district in Punjab. Age Limit : Should not exceed 22 years as of the closing date.

: Should not exceed 22 years as of the closing date. Enrollment : Must be enrolled in eligible disciplines at recognized universities or colleges for the fall 2024 session, including newly admitted MBBS and BDS students.

: Must be enrolled in eligible disciplines at recognized universities or colleges for the fall 2024 session, including newly admitted MBBS and BDS students. Family Income: Monthly income should be less than Rs. 300,000 (requires an affidavit).

Minimum Academic Percentage:

Medical Colleges : 80% or above.

: 80% or above. Top Universities : 80% or above.

: 80% or above. Public Sector Universities : Science: 75% or above. Arts & Social Sciences: 70% or above.

: HED Colleges : Science: 65% or above. Arts & Social Sciences: 60% or above.

:

The Honhaar Scholarship Program covers 68 disciplines and aligns with Maryam Nawaz’s vision to award scholarships to 30,000 students annually. It will fully fund tuition fees for four- and five-year undergraduate degree programs.

Related Update: Expansion of ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ Program

On November 18, the Punjab government extended the Maryam Ki Dastak program to 32 districts under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. This extension includes 10 new districts: Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, Lodhran, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Gujrat, and Khushab.

During a review meeting in Lahore, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that the initiative aims to enhance service delivery through trained representatives, ensuring a more efficient and citizen-friendly experience.

For more details, stay tuned for updates on these transformative programs.