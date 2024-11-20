Gold Rate in Pakistan Increases for Third Straight Day After Heavy Losses Last Week 

The price of gold in Pakistan continued its recovered as it posted the third straight increase this week on Wednesday.

According to data issued by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 800 per tola to Rs. 274,300, while the price of 10 grams was up by Rs. 686 to Rs. 235,168.

This is the third straight increase in the price of gold this week after heavy losses last week. On Monday, the price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 2,500 per tola while Tuesday saw the price go up by Rs. 3,600 per tola. Today’s increase takes the cumulative increase this week to almost Rs. 7,000 per tola.

Despite this week’s rally, the price of gold is way below the all-time high of Rs. 287,900 per tola posted towards the end of October.