Here Are Official Photos of Vivo S20

Published Nov 20, 2024

Vivo has offered a first look at its upcoming S20 series ahead of its release. Jia Jingdong, Vivo’s VP and GM of Brand and Product Strategy (China), revealed the design of the Vivo S20 and S20 Pro.

While the camera setup shares similarities with the Vivo S19 series, the S20 Pro notably features a periscope lens for its telephoto camera. Both devices will reportedly sport a BOE Q10 OLED screen, with the Pro model powered by the Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

Have a look at the image below.

Chinese tennis player and 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist, Qinwen Zheng, showcased the new Vivo S20 series. The phones, displayed in their hero colors, are designed to showcase the “texture of gold silk and phoenix feathers,” according to Vivo’s Jia Jingdong.

Images reveal a triple-camera setup on the S20 Pro, while the standard S20 features two cameras. Both models include the “Aura Light” ring LED flash for enhanced portrait photography.

While the S20 series is currently exclusive to China, Vivo often rebrands these devices for international release as part of its V lineup. This suggests the Vivo V50 may share similar design features.

The phone should be available in Pakistan soon after a global release, which will likely happen in early 2025.

