Hyundai’s Elantra N Gets TCR Edition Upgrade

The 2025 Hyundai Elantra N is reportedly getting a TCR Edition. This special edition is inspired by Hyundai’s success in Touring Car Racing (TCR) championships and features performance and design upgrades.

The TCR Edition stands out with its lightweight 19-inch forged wheels and four-piston N Performance brakes. Its most striking feature is the large, adjustable carbon-fiber rear wing, designed to optimize downforce for different driving conditions.

Under the hood, the TCR Edition retains the powerful turbocharged 2.0L engine that delivers 276 horsepower, with a boost button pushing it briefly to 286 horsepower. Drivers can choose between a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The interior gets unique touches, including Alcantara on the steering wheel with a Performance Blue strip at 12 o’clock, matching seatbelt webbing, and exclusive TCR Edition badges. These details emphasize its connection to Hyundai’s motorsport legacy.

Hyundai plans to launch the TCR Edition in South Korea this December as the Avante N TCR Edition. It will roll out to global markets in 2024, offering enthusiasts a thrilling, race-inspired driving experience. Pricing is yet to be announced, but it is expected to exceed Elantra N’s base price of $39,899.