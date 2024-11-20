IDEAS 2024: Pakistan Unveils Advanced Third-Generation Haider Tank

At the International Defence Exhibition (IDEAS) 2024 in Karachi, Pakistan showcased its latest innovation in armored warfare, the third-generation Haider tank. This addition to the nation’s defense arsenal follows the renowned Al-Zarrar and Al-Khalid tanks, further solidifying Pakistan’s advancements in tank manufacturing.

Developed by Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), the Haider tank is specifically designed to meet the evolving challenges of modern warfare. According to HIT engineer Inza Aqeel, the tank features improved technology for present-day combat requirements.

The Haider tank is powered by a 1,200-horsepower engine and armed with a 125 mm gun. While its engine is sourced from China, the tank’s firepower system and other critical components have been entirely designed and manufactured by Pakistani engineers.

Engineer Inza Aqeel also highlighted the tank’s robust protection systems. The Haider tank is equipped with advanced defense mechanisms, offering protection against nuclear, chemical, and aerial attacks. Such features make it a versatile and highly capable addition to the Pakistan Army’s arsenal.

In addition to meeting the operational needs of the Pakistan Army, Heavy Industries Taxila is also actively contributing to the national economy by exporting tanks and other defense products. These exports showcase Pakistan’s technological prowess, bringing in valuable foreign exchange.