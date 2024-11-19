IDEAS 2024: Pakistan Showcases Advanced Shahpar-III Drone

The 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 commenced today at the Karachi Expo Centre, highlighting Pakistan’s advancements in defense technology. Organized by the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), the four-day event will run from 19 to 22 November.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurated the exhibition. A key highlight is the unveiling of the Shahpar-III drone, an advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed in Pakistan.

The Shahpar-III can remain airborne for up to 30 hours, covering long distances while carrying a payload of up to 1,650 kilograms. It is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and an advanced flight control system, all designed and produced locally.

The drone represents years of dedicated effort by Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS), Pakistan’s premier defense production organization. Speaking about the milestone, GIDS CEO Asad Kamal remarked, “Shahpar-III is the culmination of 30 years of hard work and innovation, reflecting our commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defense capabilities.”

IDEAS 2024 has drawn global attention with 17 new countries, including Iran, Italy, and the United Kingdom, participating alongside over 55 nations showcasing advanced military technologies. This year’s event also features a dedicated start-up hall, promoting innovative solutions in defense.

The exhibition underscores Pakistan’s growing self-reliance in defense technology and provides a platform to strengthen international partnerships. With 224 local and 333 international companies exhibiting their products, the event highlights the country’s significant role in the global defense industry.