IT Minister Outlines Vision to Use TikTok for Educational Purposes 

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with a delegation from TikTok on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Emer Gilmartin, Director of Public Policy, and included discussions on mutual interests and the promotion of quality content on social media platforms. Secretary IT, Zarar Hasham Khan, was also present during the meeting.

The delegation briefed the minister on the platform’s ongoing initiatives and future programs in Pakistan.

Highlighting the significance of TikTok’s popularity among Pakistani users, Khawaja emphasized the need for accessible and high-quality content. She expressed her vision of utilizing TikTok for educational purposes, saying the platform could play a vital role in teaching skills and basic education in local languages.

She underscored that TikTok has the potential to serve as a tool for skill development and knowledge dissemination. She assured full support from the Ministry of IT for initiatives that align with this vision, stating that leveraging TikTok for education and skill-building can benefit diverse segments of society.

The TikTok delegation committed to ensuring the availability of more constructive and quality content on the platform. They expressed a willingness to collaborate with departments under the Ministry of IT to promote meaningful and educational initiatives, further strengthening their engagement with the Pakistani community.