Lionel Messi Set for Historic Return to India in 2025

Football icon Lionel Messi is set to make a triumphant return to India, as Argentina prepares for an international friendly in Kerala, marking the global superstar’s first appearance in the country since 2011.

ALSO READ Premier League: Pep Guardiola to Stay at Manchester City

The announcement was made by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who confirmed the state’s readiness to host the historic match in 2025. “We are committed to making this event a monumental success, with financial backing coming from local merchants,” the minister said during a press briefing.

Lionel Messi’s last visit to India remains etched in the memories of football fans, as he led Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Venezuela at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in 2011. That match, witnessed by over 70,000 spectators, featured a solitary goal by Nicolas Otamendi, while Messi dazzled the crowd with his trademark magic on the ball.

Kerala in particular, boasts a massive fanbase for Messi, whose name is synonymous with football greatness. With posters, chants, and street art celebrating his legacy, Kerala promises to offer the Argentine maestro a reception befitting his legendary status.

Currently representing Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), Messi continues to captivate fans worldwide with his otherworldly talent. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner recently led Argentina to their historic FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar, further cementing his legacy as one of football’s all-time greats.

While the match is contingent on Messi remaining part of Argentina’s plans, the anticipation of his return has already electrified football fans across the nation.