Lionel Messi Set for Historic Return to India in 2025

Football icon Lionel Messi is set to make a triumphant return to India, as Argentina prepares for an international friendly in Kerala, marking the global superstar’s first appearance in the country since 2011.
The announcement was made by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who confirmed the state’s readiness to host the historic match in 2025. “We are committed to making this event a monumental success, with financial backing coming from local merchants,” the minister said during a press briefing.
Lionel Messi’s last visit to India remains etched in the memories of football fans, as he led Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Venezuela at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in 2011. That match, witnessed by over 70,000 spectators, featured a solitary goal by Nicolas Otamendi, while Messi dazzled the crowd with his trademark magic on the ball.
Kerala in particular, boasts a massive fanbase for Messi, whose name is synonymous with football greatness. With posters, chants, and street art celebrating his legacy, Kerala promises to offer the Argentine maestro a reception befitting his legendary status.
Currently representing Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), Messi continues to captivate fans worldwide with his otherworldly talent. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner recently led Argentina to their historic FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar, further cementing his legacy as one of football’s all-time greats.
While the match is contingent on Messi remaining part of Argentina’s plans, the anticipation of his return has already electrified football fans across the nation.
