Pep Guardiola has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Manchester City extending the Spaniards stay at the Etihad Stadium through the 2024-25 season, marking a decade-long tenure with the Premier League champions.
The 53-year-old manager’s current contract was set to expire at the end of this season, and he had remained non-committal about his future. However, after productive discussions with club officials,Pep Guardiola has decided to extend his stay, continuing a remarkable chapter in City’s history.
Since joining City from Bayern Munich in 2016, Guardiola has transformed the club into a footballing powerhouse. He has guided the team to an unprecedented 15 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, a historic UEFA Champions League victory, and a treble-winning season in 2022-23.
Guardiola’s decision to extend is especially timely, with City enduring a rare rough patch—losing their last four matches across all competitions. Despite the slump, they remain second in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool.
Sources previously indicated that Guardiola was likely to decide on his future between the November international break and the start of the new year, a pattern consistent with his prior extensions in 2020 and 2022. Both of those deals were signed in November, allowing the club to avoid speculation disrupting the latter half of the campaign.
City are set to participate in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States next June, an event that will add another layer of competition to Pep Guardiola’s busy calendar.
As Pep Guardiola prepares to lead City into his 10th season, his impact on English football is undeniable. He has revolutionized the game with his tactical innovations, set new standards of dominance in the Premier League, and built one of the most formidable squads in European football history.
City fans will hope that this extension signals more silverware and sustained success under Guardiola’s visionary leadership.
