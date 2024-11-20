PM Orders FBR to Take Action Against Sugar Mills for Hoarding and Evading Taxes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take strict action against sugar Mills involved in tax evasion and hoarding of the commodity.

Prime Minister gave this directive to the FBR during the last meeting held at the PM House on the economic situation of the country.

PM has also directed the FBR, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to investigate leading sectors including steel, cigarettes, cement, and beverages.

During this meeting, the Prime Minister asked the tax authorities to effectively monitor the sugar sector operating under the track and trace system. The purpose of the monitoring exercise is to check actual tax payments on production, sales, and supplies of the commodity.

Following the directives by the prime minister to tighten the noose around the sugar mafias, a notification was issued directing FBR, FIA, and IB to ensure the prevention of sales tax evasion in the sugar industry.

PM Shehbaz maintained that with the approaching sugar crushing season, it is essential to collect 100 percent of the goods and services tax (GST) from sugar mills and dealers.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against sugar mill owners involved in tax evasion and hoarding practices. He said that the cameras will monitor the production process and stockpiling of sugar, ensuring GST payments are made and price hikes are prevented.

He said that any increase in sugar prices would not be tolerated as the government has zero tolerance for tax evaders.

In the same breath, the prime minister said that the sugar satta mafia or speculators would be dealt with an iron hand as no one would be allowed to create an artificial shortage of the commodity.