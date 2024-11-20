PSX Loses 310 Points in Volatile Session

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 310.21 points on Wednesday to close at 95,546.45 points as compared to 95,856.67 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,138,411,946 shares were traded during the day as compared to 830,931,008 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 37.481 billion against Rs. 30.019 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gains and 251 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.

In a note, brokerage house Topline Securities pointed out that the market experienced notable volatility, with the index reaching a peak of 96,711 and a low of 95,312, as investors remained cautious ahead of the political protest scheduled for November 24. Additionally, heavier-than-usual foreign corporate selling yesterday added to the pressure, it added.

Negative contributions from SYS, HBL, LUCK, MCB, and SNGP collectively dragged the index down by 348 points. However, FFC, COLG, and KAPCO partially offset these losses, adding a combined 354 points to the index, Topline said.