News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Punjab Govt Increases Bike Quota for Students

By Saqib | Published Nov 20, 2024 | 5:12 pm

The Punjab government has increased bikes for students from 20,000 to 27,200. All female applicants will receive electric bikes.

The Transport Department announced that orphan students will get bikes for free. Loans have been approved by the Bank of Punjab for 20,000 students to purchase bikes.

ALSO READ

Over 5,000 petrol-powered bikes and 2,000 electric bikes have already been distributed. The government plans to provide an additional 6,500 electric bikes soon.

All bikes come with two years of insurance and service. More than 15,000 students are on the waiting list and will receive their bikes later.

ALSO READ

The Punjab Cabinet initially approved 20,000 electric bikes for students, but due to issues like low mileage and battery theft, petrol-powered bikes are also included.

To ease the financial burden, Maryam Nawaz announced a reduced down payment of Rs. 25,000 and a monthly installment under 5,000 PKR. A separate scheme will reward bikes to students with excellent exam results.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.


lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>