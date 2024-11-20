Punjab Govt Increases Bike Quota for Students

The Punjab government has increased bikes for students from 20,000 to 27,200. All female applicants will receive electric bikes.

The Transport Department announced that orphan students will get bikes for free. Loans have been approved by the Bank of Punjab for 20,000 students to purchase bikes.

Over 5,000 petrol-powered bikes and 2,000 electric bikes have already been distributed. The government plans to provide an additional 6,500 electric bikes soon.

All bikes come with two years of insurance and service. More than 15,000 students are on the waiting list and will receive their bikes later.

The Punjab Cabinet initially approved 20,000 electric bikes for students, but due to issues like low mileage and battery theft, petrol-powered bikes are also included.

To ease the financial burden, Maryam Nawaz announced a reduced down payment of Rs. 25,000 and a monthly installment under 5,000 PKR. A separate scheme will reward bikes to students with excellent exam results.