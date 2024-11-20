SHC Approves Merger of Amer Cotton Mills With RCML

Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: RCML) Wednesday said that the Sindh High Court has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation / Merger of Amer Cotton Mills (Pvt.) Ltd (ACML) with and into Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited (RCSML).
“We are pleased to hereby convey the information that Honorable High Court of Sindh at Karachi in its order JCM No. 20 of 2024 dated November 15, 2024 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation / Merger of Amer Cotton Mills (Pvt.) Ltd (ACML) with and into Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited (RCSML) under Section 279 to 283 of the Companies Act, 2017,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).
