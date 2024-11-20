Sindh Announces Date for MDCAT Retake

The MDCAT retest for MBBS and BDS admissions in Sindh will be held on Sunday, December 8.

The test will be conducted under the supervision of IBA Sukkur, which has completed all necessary preparations. Strict measures have been decided to prevent cheating at the test centers.

According to the investigative committee, the MDCAT paper was leaked 13 hours before the test, and a detailed decision on the matter has been issued.

Candidates must bring their admit cards along with one of the following identification documents: CNIC, passport, domicile, or a marks sheet with a photograph.

To avoid overcrowding and inconvenience, three test centers have been established in Karachi, while additional centers have been set up in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Sukkur, and Larkana.

The Sindh government has provided IBA Sukkur with Rs. 232.140 million, calculated at Rs. 6,000 per candidate, to facilitate the 38,609 registered candidates.