Apple’s iPhone 17 May Have an Ugly Camera Design: Rumor

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a significant design overhaul with the iPhone 17 series, introducing features that blend innovation with nostalgia. Among the most striking rumors is a central camera hump for certain models, marking a departure from Apple’s signature corner-aligned rear camera design.

The iPhone 17 Air: A Nostalgic Redesign

Initially rumored to feature a single rear camera, reminiscent of the iPhone SE or iPhone 8, the latest renders from AppleTrack suggest a dual-camera setup. Positioned centrally in a horizontal layout, this breaks away from the vertical arrangements of recent iPhones, giving the model a distinctive look.

ALSO READ Apple Might Make Its TV if its Smart Home Hub is Successful

While innovative, this design resembles the Nothing Phone (2a), raising questions about its uniqueness. Additionally, the Air’s rumored price, between $1,299 and $1,499, positions it as a premium option despite its unconventional design.

Challenges with Slimness

Initially, Apple expected the Air model to focus on an ultra-thin design by incorporating a high-density battery, but leaks from a user on a blog called Naver suggest that Apple has faced hurdles in achieving this. Consequently, the phone may not be significantly slimmer than current models, though it still promises to bring fresh aesthetics.

iPhone 17 Pro Models Raise the Bar

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are rumored to deliver substantial upgrades, particularly in camera technology. The Pro Max may feature a 48MP periscope telephoto lens, enhancing its zoom capabilities and positioning it as a strong competitor to beat.

ALSO READ Apple Adds Quantum Dot Screens to MacBooks for The First Time

A Pivotal Launch for Apple

The iPhone 17 series represents a bold step forward for Apple. The central camera hump, advanced zoom features, and the blend of nostalgic and modern design elements make this a potentially polarizing but pivotal launch.