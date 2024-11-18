Apple Might Make Its Own TV if its Smart Home Hub is Successful

Apple is reportedly considering a deeper foray into the smart home market, potentially including an Apple-branded TV set.

Analyst Mark Gurman, in his “Power On” newsletter, revealed that Apple is “evaluating” the possibility. This isn’t the first time the idea has surfaced; Apple explored a similar concept between 2009 and 2011. This renewed interest suggests Apple may be aiming to expand its HomeKit ecosystem with a wider range of compatible devices, including its TV.

A decade ago, Apple decided against launching its TV due to a lack of differentiating features. Now, with a robust ecosystem of interconnected devices, the company may be revisiting the idea.

While details are scarce, it’s likely such a device would integrate with Apple’s HomeKit system, offering control over compatible smart home products. However, it wouldn’t be the central hub, as Apple is reportedly developing a dedicated smart home device with a 6-inch square display for that purpose.

The release of an Apple TV set remains uncertain, as it depends on the success of Apple’s upcoming wall-mounted smart home hub. According to analyst insights, a positive reception for the hub could pave the way for various compatible accessories, including the potential TV set.

Details about the TV design and features are currently scarce. For now, the fate of the Apple TV hinges on consumer response to the forthcoming smart home hub.