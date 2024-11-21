Army Chief Calls on Business Community to Increase Investments in Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday called on the business community in Karachi to prioritize national interests and increase their investments in Pakistan.

Acknowledging improved economic indicators compared to last year, he projected further progress in 2024 and encouraged businesses to bring back investments, saying, “Only a Pakistani can bail out Pakistan’s economy.”

He said Pakistan’s economic recovery depends on its own citizens and played down actors of default who had failed to put pressure on the country.

The army chief also linked illegal businesses to terrorism and underscored the importance of protecting the country’s digital boundaries. He stressed that ensuring digital security is crucial for both economic stability and national security.

The COAS also visited the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Centre which had 557 exhibitors, including 333 international and 224 domestic, from 36 countries.

The event unveiled the Shahpar-III, a cutting-edge combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) Pakistan. With an operational ceiling of 35,000 feet and 24-hour endurance, the UAV can deploy bombs, missiles, and torpedoes.