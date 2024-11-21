Facebook Messenger Introduces HD Video Calls, AI Backgrounds, and More

Meta has just unveiled new features for Facebook Messenger, making it easier to stay connected with friends and family. These updates focus on improving call quality, adding creativity to your chats, and enhancing convenience—all designed to make Messenger feel fresh and fun.

Facebook New HD Video Call Feature

The headline feature is HD video calls, bringing sharper and clearer visuals to your conversations. HD will be enabled by default for calls made over Wi-Fi, while mobile data users can toggle it on manually. Pairing this with background noise suppression and voice isolation, Messenger now promises the clearest calls yet—no more yelling over static or annoying background sounds. Meta claims these enhancements make calls “feel more like being in a room together.”

You can now leave a video or audio message by tapping the “record message” option for unanswered calls. This simple addition keeps the conversation flowing even when someone can’t pick up.

Messenger is also bringing some flair to your video chats with AI-powered backgrounds. These dynamic backgrounds will roll out soon, allowing you to customize your calls. All you have to do is tap the effects icon in the sidebar of your next video call to add a fun, personalized touch to your calls.

For iOS users, Messenger is also stepping up its game with Siri integration. Now, you can ask Siri to make Messenger calls or send messages, keeping your hands free and having smooth multitasking.

These updates will begin rolling out in the US first, followed by the rest of the world.