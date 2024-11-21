LHC Orders More School Buses and Crackdown on Tire-Burning Plants

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court has directed the Punjab government to ensure that all public and private schools arrange buses for their students. Schools that fail to comply will be sealed.

The directive focuses on encouraging shared transportation systems in schools. It aims to limit the use of individual cars for school commutes, which contribute heavily to traffic congestion and smog. Justice Karim stressed that schools must take responsibility for implementing this change to create a healthier environment for children.

During the hearing, the Advocate General Punjab highlighted additional anti-smog measures being taken by the government. One of the key actions is shutting down plants that burn plastic tires, a major source of harmful carbon emissions.

Several such plants have already been demolished, and the court was informed that the remaining plants will be closed within the next ten days. Justice Karim expressed satisfaction with these efforts and emphasized the importance of taking swift action against such polluting activities.

These measures are part of a comprehensive effort to reduce smog and air pollution across Punjab. Justice Karim also emphasized that such policies should not remain limited to Lahore but must be implemented throughout the province.