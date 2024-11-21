Mobil Pakistan and Taj Gasoline’s New Partnership Brings Enhanced Performance and Reliability to B2B and Retail Channels

Taj Gasoline is excited to announce a long-term strategic partnership with Mobil, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they aim to set new standards in quality and innovation across both B2B and retail channels within the Taj Gasoline network.

Muhammad Aslam Shaikh, Group CEO of Taj Corp, and Khawar Jamal, CEO of MAL Pakistan Ltd, signed an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement Both leaders hailed the partnership as a significant milestone, combining Taj Gasoline’s consumer reach with Mobil’s brand premium to deliver transformative value. The event was attended by board and team members, underscoring its importance

With Mobil’s high-performance lubricants and Taj Gasoline’s trusted fuel and service offerings, this partnership will drive growth across the automotive sector and redefine standards in convenience, reliability, and customer care. The collaboration will also empower Taj Gasoline to offer Mobil products and services, expanding opportunities for customers to access leading-edge automotive care, whether for personal or business needs.