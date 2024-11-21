No Official Orders for Shutting Down Mobile Services Yet, PTA Chairman

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 21, 2024 | 4:35 pm

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Thursday confirmed that no directives have been issued so far to shut down mobile phone services.

Talking to reporters today, he also said the registration procedure for virtual private networks (VPNs) is available on the official PTA website. He said the guidelines for individual VPN registration are clearly outlined for both businesses and individual users.

Sources told ProPakistani earlier today that the federal government was considering a partial suspension of internet and mobile services in Islamabad and activating the new national firewall in response to a planned protest in the federal capital.

Sources at the time said the suspension may affect various districts in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab from November 23 (Saturday).

PTA Chairman has ruled out any outages, at least for now.

ProPK Staff

