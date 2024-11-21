NOC List of Top Players Cleared for T20 Leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially released the November NOC (No Objection Certificate) list, allowing several marquee players to participate in international T20 leagues.

Abu Dhabi T10 Stars:

A star-studded line-up has been cleared for the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, featuring:

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Amir

Usman Tariq

Salman Irshad

Iftikhar Ahmed

Asif Ali

Rumman Raees

Imran Khan Snr

Shadab Khan

Azam Khan

Sharjeel Khan

Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali will play for the New York Strikers, while Imad Wasim will wear the colors of the Morrisville Samp Army. Salman Irshad will appear for the Dehli Bulls, while Iftikhar will represent the Bangla Tigers. Players on national duty, either with the A team or the international squad, were not eligible to be on an NOC list issued by PCB.

Multi-League Approvals:

Some players have received NOCs for multiple leagues, reflecting their demand across various tournaments:

Hassan Khan: Cleared for GSL, BBL, and ILT20.

Shan Masood: Approved for the GSL.

Usama Mir: Set to shine in the BBL.

This move underscores the PCB’s commitment to providing players with opportunities to compete and grow on global platforms while balancing national obligations.