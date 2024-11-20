National Assembly Demands PCB Return to IPC Ministry

In a charged meeting held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) voiced strong opposition to the caretaker government’s decision to move the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the Cabinet Division.

The committee unanimously recommended placing the PCB back under the IPC ministry, aligning it with 44 other national sports federations.

Committee chairman MNA Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel accused the interim setup of exceeding its authority, labeling the decision “beyond its mandate.” He emphasized that only elected representatives have the power to make such fundamental changes.

The controversy originated from a notification issued on February 19, just before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration took office, transferring the PCB’s oversight to the Cabinet Division. The absence of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi from the session further fuelled tensions.

Mastikhel insisted that Naqvi must attend future committee meetings, stating, “We understand he holds additional roles, including the federal interior minister, but his presence is non-negotiable.”

During the session, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Yasir Pirzada provided an overview of the board’s achievements over the past five years. He highlighted that the PSB trained over 4,000 athletes during this period, enabling them to secure 154 international medals, including 38 gold.

Speaking to the media afterward, Mastikhel emphasized the importance of separating sports from politics, urging India to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The unfolding situation raises important questions about the autonomy of Pakistan’s sports institutions and the need for reforms to ensure fair and effective governance. With mounting pressure from the NA committee, the debate over PCB’s future remains at the forefront of Pakistan’s sports landscape.