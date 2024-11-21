RDA Bans Approval of New Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has temporarily halted the approval of new private housing schemes in Rawalpindi Tehsil until its master plan is finalized.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Press Club, RDA Director General Kanza Murtaza announced that, following five months of extensive efforts, a comprehensive list of illegal housing schemes has been compiled. The RDA has also established forums to protect the rights of investors impacted by these unauthorized projects.

Murtaza emphasized that the RDA is developing policies to prevent illegal constructions from advancing beyond the initial stages, thereby eliminating the need for later regularization—a process that often leads to complications. She also warned of strict action against RDA employees found involved in facilitating illegal constructions.

She highlighted a housing project being developed by Chinese investors, assuring that its security is being prioritized. While acknowledging the housing sector’s critical role in driving economic growth, she stressed the importance of protecting agricultural land.

The ban on new scheme approvals will remain in effect until the master plan is completed, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.