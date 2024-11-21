Govt to Block Internet and Mobile Services With Firewall in Islamabad

The federal government is considering a partial suspension of internet and mobile services in Islamabad and activating the new national firewall in response to a planned protest in the federal capital, sources informed ProPakistani.

Sources said the suspension may affect various districts in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab from November 23 (Saturday).

Sources said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) may decide to activate the new firewall on mobile internet services starting November 22 (Friday). This firewall will further disrupt internet speeds and restrict citizens from downloading videos and audio on social media platforms, sources added.

Authorities have hinted that internet and mobile services could be disrupted at any time in select areas depending on the developing situation during the protest.