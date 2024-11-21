Govt to Block Internet and Mobile Services With Firewall in Islamabad

The federal government is considering a partial suspension of internet and mobile services in Islamabad and activating the new national firewall in response to a planned protest in the federal capital, sources informed ProPakistani.
Sources said the suspension may affect various districts in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab from November 23 (Saturday).
Sources said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) may decide to activate the new firewall on mobile internet services starting November 22 (Friday). This firewall will further disrupt internet speeds and restrict citizens from downloading videos and audio on social media platforms, sources added.
Authorities have hinted that internet and mobile services could be disrupted at any time in select areas depending on the developing situation during the protest.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.
By their own admission there was no firewall with capabilities to block audio/video specifically on social media and last time it happened there was a ‘technical issue’?
U-turn again?
None of these jokers can get their stories straight.