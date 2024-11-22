News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

6 Major Motorways Suddenly Closed for Maintenance

By Saqib | Published Nov 22, 2024 | 6:06 pm

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced the closure of several motorways for road maintenance from 8 PM on November 22, 2024. No date for the completion of the said work has been given.

The affected motorways include:

  • M-1: Islamabad to Peshawar
  • M-2: Islamabad to Lahore
  • M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem
  • M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan
  • M-14: Hakla to Yarik
  • M-11: Lahore to Sialkot

Travelers are advised to avoid unnecessary trips and plan alternate routes to prevent inconvenience. For real-time updates, the public can contact the NHMP helpline at 130 or check their social media channels.

The authorities apologize for the disruption and appreciate public cooperation during the maintenance work.

>