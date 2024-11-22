6 Major Motorways Suddenly Closed for Maintenance

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced the closure of several motorways for road maintenance from 8 PM on November 22, 2024. No date for the completion of the said work has been given.
The affected motorways include:
- M-1: Islamabad to Peshawar
- M-2: Islamabad to Lahore
- M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem
- M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan
- M-14: Hakla to Yarik
- M-11: Lahore to Sialkot
Travelers are advised to avoid unnecessary trips and plan alternate routes to prevent inconvenience. For real-time updates, the public can contact the NHMP helpline at 130 or check their social media channels.
The authorities apologize for the disruption and appreciate public cooperation during the maintenance work.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.