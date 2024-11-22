British-Pakistani Journalist Receives Prestigious International Award

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin has been awarded the prestigious Kathy Gannon Legacy Award by the Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ) during a ceremony in London.

The award celebrates the dedication and integrity of female journalists who embody the values of Kathy Gannon, a veteran correspondent known for her impactful reporting. According to the CFWIJ, Mohsin exemplifies these principles through her resilience and unwavering commitment to journalism.

Mohsin gained widespread recognition for her bravery after sustaining a severe injury while on assignment in Jerusalem, an incident that ultimately led to her dismissal. Since then, she has become a staunch advocate for better workplace protections and safety measures for journalists, often at great personal cost.

“Her fight for justice for journalists injured on the job deserves the highest recognition,” the CFWIJ noted on its website, adding that Mohsin’s efforts to improve conditions in the industry make her a true champion for her peers.

Currently working with Sky News, Mohsin shares the 2024 Kathy Gannon Legacy Award with journalist Leila Molana Allen. The coalition expressed pride in supporting and honoring both recipients, stating, “They remind us of women journalists worldwide who contribute more to journalism than just their stories.”

The CFWIJ also celebrated Mohsin’s achievements on Instagram, highlighting her dedication to advancing protections for journalists and upholding the values of integrity and truth.