Lahore Qalandars Unveil Star-Studded Squad for Inaugural Global Super League 2024

The Lahore Qalandars, two-time PSL champions, have announced their squad for the highly anticipated ExxonMobil Global Super League (GSL) 2024. With a mix of seasoned international stars, homegrown talent, and promising players from their Player Development Program (PDP), the team is set to make waves in the Caribbean.

The Qalandars’ squad boasts a strong local backbone, including Pakistan’s versatile all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Akhlaq, dynamic opener Mirza Tahir Baig, and leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob. These players are expected to play pivotal roles in the team’s campaign from November 27 to December 7, 2024, in Guyana.

Star-Studded Overseas Contingent

The international lineup brings significant firepower to the Lahore Qalandars for the Global Super League, featuring:

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa): The left-arm wrist-spinner known for his game-changing abilities.

Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies): The explosive all-rounder famed for his big-hitting and leadership skills.

Tom Abell, Luke Wells, and Adam Rossington (England): A trio of versatile players adding depth to the batting unit.

Kaleem Sana (Canada): The promising pacer who strengthens the Qalandars’ bowling attack.

Lahore Qalandars continue their tradition of nurturing local talent through their PDP. Graduates like fast bowlers Salman Mirza and Tayyab Abbas, top-order batter Mirza Tahir Baig, and all-rounder Muhammad Faizan have earned spots in the squad, showcasing the program’s success in grooming future stars.

Opening Match Anticipation

Lahore Qalandars are set to face the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League opener on Wednesday, November 27, promising an electrifying start to the event.

Full Squad Lahore Qalandars Squad Global Super League:

Players: Adam Rossington, Arif Yaqoob, Asif Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Faheem Ashraf, Kaleem Sana, Luke Wells, Mirza Tahir Baig, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Salman Mirza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tayyab Abbas, Tom Abell

Management Team: Darren Gough (Head Coach), Amjad Ali (Batting Coach), Kashif Raza (Bowling Coach), Farooq Anwar (Manager), Sameen Naeem Rana (Team Director), Wasif Khalid (Performance Manager), Simon (Masseur)