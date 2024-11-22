Chief of the Air Staff Squash Championship Final to Feature All-Pakistan Lineup

The final of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship will be an all Pakistan affair after Pakistan’s rising squash stars Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman secured their spots in the ultimate clash after thrilling spectators at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.

Nasir Iqbal Stuns Top Seed Elkabbani

In the first semifinal, Nasir Iqbal delivered a remarkable performance to upset the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Ibrahim Elkabbani of Egypt. Displaying exceptional control and precision, Nasir triumphed with a game score of 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, and 11-4 in a contest that lasted 48 minutes. His victory underscores his growing reputation as a force to reckon with on the international squash stage.

Noor Zaman Outshines Ashab Irfan

In the second semifinal, Noor Zaman showcased his skill and composure to overcome fellow Pakistani Muhammad Ashab Irfan. Noor clinched a straight-sets victory, winning 11-7, 11-9, and 11-9 in a 33-minute battle. The 19-year-old’s commanding performance once again highlighted his potential as one of Pakistan’s brightest squash prospects.

The championship, organized by the Pakistan Squash Federation in partnership with Serena Hotels, has attracted top talent, featuring nine Pakistani players alongside 15 world-ranking competitors from countries including Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, and the Netherlands.

Chief of the Air Staff Squash Championship Final on Friday:

Squash legend and Vice President of the Pakistan Squash Federation, Qamar Zaman, honored the semifinals as the Chief Guest. The much-anticipated final is set to take place today (Friday) and promises a thrilling conclusion to this international squash extravaganza.