Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania?

WWE is reportedly considering a segment featuring Logan Paul and Mike Tyson for WrestleMania 41. This development follows the recent boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, which aired on Netflix from AT&T Stadium on November 15.

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was a spectacle that drew mixed reactions worldwide. From the moment the fight was announced, it was viewed by many as a farcical event.

The bout confirmed what many had suspected: Mike Tyson appeared out of shape and unthreatening against the younger, more agile Jake Paul, who, despite his status as a YouTube personality turned wannabe boxer, managed to secure a win on points.

In the aftermath of the fight, Logan Paul, who is signed with WWE, seemed to be laying the groundwork for a new “rivalry” with Tyson. His attempts to provoke Tyson with verbal jabs were met with little response from the boxing legend, leading many to speculate about a potential WWE storyline.

The interaction had all the hallmarks of a WWE angle, with Logan Paul’s antics appearing more theatrical than genuine.

The reports of a potential WrestleMania segment featuring Logan Paul and Mike Tyson have elicited a range of responses from fans and critics alike. Some see it as an exciting crossover opportunity that could draw significant attention to WWE’s flagship event, while others view it as a continuation of the spectacle-driven approach that characterized the boxing match.

Critics argue that involving Tyson, who is well past his prime, in a WWE storyline with Logan Paul could undermine the credibility of the event.