How to Watch: Australia vs India First Test in Pakistan

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India is set to start from tomorrow with the first test taking place in Perth.

The five-match series not only promises thrilling cricket, but carries a broader implication on the World Test Championship table.

ALSO READ ICC Delegation Set to Visit Pakistan Ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India and Australia Set to Renew Iconic Rivalry

The two cricketing powerhouses last met in the 2023 World Test Championship Final, where Australia emerged victorious. Earlier in the year, India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on home soil, winning the series 2-1.

The visitors also boast an impressive record in recent bilateral encounters. They have won the last two series played in Australia (2020-21 and 2018-19) and defended their turf in 2023 and 2017. Australia, meanwhile, have not triumphed in a Test series against India since their 2014-15 home campaign.

Contrasting Form Ahead of the Series

Australia returns to Test cricket after a ten-month hiatus, their last outing being a 2-0 series win in New Zealand in March 2024. India, in stark contrast, enter the series seeking redemption after a historic home whitewash by New Zealand, marking their first series loss on home soil in 12 years.

The series opener in Perth will also end India’s year-long absence from away Tests. Their last overseas game was in Cape Town against South Africa in January 2024.

ALSO READ Veteran Cricketer Slams Pakistan’s Domestic Structure

Full Fixtures and Match Details

Match Date Venue Time (Local) Time (PST) 1st Test November 22, 2024 Perth Stadium, Perth 10:20 AM 7:20 AM 2nd Test (D/N) December 6, 2024 Adelaide Oval 2:30 PM 9:00 AM 3rd Test December 14, 2024 The Gabba, Brisbane 10:20 AM 5:20 AM 4th Test December 26, 2024 MCG, Melbourne 10:30 AM 5:20 AM 5th Test January 3, 2025 SCG, Sydney 10:30 AM 5:20 AM

How to Watch Australia vs India First Test:

Pakistani cricket enthusiasts can turn to Tapmad to catch the game live on Android, IOS and Web Streaming devices.

Platform IOS Android Web Tapmad LINK LINK LINK