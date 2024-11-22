Costa Coffee Unveils Its 24/7 Flagship Store on Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi!

Costa Coffee Pakistan proudly announces the opening of its 24/7 flagship store on Tipu Sultan Road, designed to serve as Karachi’s premier meeting destination for coffee lovers and social gatherings. This flagship location redefines convenience and quality for the city’s vibrant community, providing a warm, welcoming space available any time of day or night.

In collaboration with its master franchisee, Gerry’s Group—a key player in Pakistan’s business landscape—Costa Coffee brings its world-renowned Mocha Italia blend, paired with tempting delectables, to the heart of Karachi, offering patrons an ideal place to meet, connect, and savour expertly crafted coffee around the clock.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Mr. Akram Wali Muhammad, Group Managing Director of Gerry’s Group, remarked: “This flagship store represents our commitment to bringing world-class coffee experiences to Pakistan. We’re excited to open our doors to the community on Tipu Sultan Road and look forward to welcoming all coffee lovers to this new 24/7 location, where passion, innovation, and excellence are at the heart of everything we do.”

Costa Coffee invites all coffee enthusiasts and local residents to visit the store located at 25-2 Plot A/1, Block 7-8 MACHS, Tipu Sultan Road, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi. Experience the signature flavors and welcoming ambiance, now available to the people of Karachi 24/7.