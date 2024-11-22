Lahore Ring Road Closed Due to Law and Order Situation

The Lahore police have announced the closure of the Ring Road on November 23 and 24, 2024, citing expected protests and gatherings.
These activities are anticipated to create a potential law and order situation in the city.
To ensure public safety and protect both public and private property, the authorities have requested the complete closure of the Lahore Ring Road.
The road will remain inaccessible from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM on both days.
The police emphasized that these measures are essential to prevent damage caused by miscreants and troublemakers during the protests.
Citizens are advised to plan their travel accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement in the affected areas.
