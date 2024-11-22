Pakistani Pilgrims Now Required to Submit Affidavit That They Will Not Beg in Saudi Arabia

The Pakistani government has introduced a new requirement for Umrah pilgrims to sign an affidavit pledging not to engage in begging while in Saudi Arabia. This move is part of broader efforts to tackle the issue of organized begging, which has been damaging Pakistan’s reputation in the holy land.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, pilgrims who violate the affidavit will face strict legal consequences. This measure comes amid a crackdown on networks allegedly sending individuals to Saudi Arabia for begging.

The federal government has assured Saudi authorities of decisive actions to dismantle these networks. The policy was discussed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud.

Naqvi highlighted that 4,300 individuals have already been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from traveling under this zero-tolerance approach.

Additionally, both countries agreed to expedite the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners currently detained in Saudi Arabia, with legal formalities nearing completion. Talks also included proposals for enhanced collaboration between the paramilitary and police forces of both nations, focusing on joint training and exchange programs.

Via: ARY News